Save on discounted Meross garage door openers, smart plugs, more from $18

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Meross smart home accessories with deals starting at $18 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. One standout is on the brand’s Upgraded Smart Garage Door Opener for $47.99. Normally fetching $70 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for 32% discount, comes within $6 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best discount so far. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. Compared to the standard version, you’ll also be able to take advantage of SmartThings support, alongside IFTTT for bringing a dose of automation into the picture. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 130 customers. Head below for more.

Another standout from today’s sale is on the Meross Outdoor Alexa-enabled Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $17.99. Usually selling for $22 at Amazon, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the best deals we’ve seen. This smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and your smartphone. Rated 4/5 stars from over 620 customers.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s discounted Meross smart home accessories right here.

Meross Upgraded Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Please scroll down and check in the “Technical Specification – User Guide” to see the latest voice control usage.

