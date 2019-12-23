This waterproof storage box is a snowmobiling must at just $3.50 (50% off)

- Dec. 23rd 2019 11:21 am ET

Get this deal
$7 $3.50
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Plano Dry Storage Emergency Marine Box for $3.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Note: Amazon is currently out of stock of the Plano Storage Box, though ordering now locks in the discounted price. Also at Walmart. This is a 50% discount from its regular going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While you might not be heading to the lake this winter on a boat, if you’re planning to use a snowmobile or the like, then a marine box like this is crucial. It’s weather-sealed to keep the contents safe and dry while in moist climates. Whether you’re wanting to keep a smartphone, camera, tablet, or just emergency supplies safe, this is a great option. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If keeping your gear organized is more important than keeping the weather out, we have you covered. Check out the South Bend Explorer Series Utility Box for $3 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it won’t hold as much as today’s lead deal, it does keep smaller things, like fishing gear, first aid supplies, and similar separated and organized.

However, less than a dollar more gets you a waterproof storage box that has built-in dividers to keep your gear separated, so be sure to keep that in mind.

Plano Dry Storage Marine Box features:

  • Made using the highest quality components
  • Water resistant O ring seal not intended to be submersed under water
  • Comfortable oversized handle
  • Top access storage
  • 11.625 x 5.125 x 7.125 inch
  • Limited lifetime warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$7 $3.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walmart plano

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide