This waterproof storage box is a snowmobiling must at just $3.50 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Plano Dry Storage Emergency Marine Box for $3.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Note: Amazon is currently out of stock of the Plano Storage Box, though ordering now locks in the discounted price. Also at Walmart. This is a 50% discount from its regular going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While you might not be heading to the lake this winter on a boat, if you’re planning to use a snowmobile or the like, then a marine box like this is crucial. It’s weather-sealed to keep the contents safe and dry while in moist climates. Whether you’re wanting to keep a smartphone, camera, tablet, or just emergency supplies safe, this is a great option. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If keeping your gear organized is more important than keeping the weather out, we have you covered. Check out the South Bend Explorer Series Utility Box for $3 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it won’t hold as much as today’s lead deal, it does keep smaller things, like fishing gear, first aid supplies, and similar separated and organized.

However, less than a dollar more gets you a waterproof storage box that has built-in dividers to keep your gear separated, so be sure to keep that in mind.

Plano Dry Storage Marine Box features:

Made using the highest quality components

Water resistant O ring seal not intended to be submersed under water

Comfortable oversized handle

Top access storage

11.625 x 5.125 x 7.125 inch

Limited lifetime warranty

