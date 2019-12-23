Rubbermaid’s 18-piece Vented Food Storage set drops to $19 shipped (30% off)

- Dec. 23rd 2019 2:07 pm ET

Get this deal
30% off $19
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Walmart is now offering the 18-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Container set for $19.26 shipped. Regularly up to $27 at Walmart, the 14-piece set goes for $25 at Amazon where a 16-piece set goes for well over $30. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at BPA-free Tritan lids and bases with built-in vents for splatter-resistant microwaving. This stackable kit also stores easily whether they are full in the fridge or in the cupboard while being totally safe for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if the 18-piece set is overkill for your personal needs, consider this simple 5-piece Glad Food Storage Container set for under $3 after you clip the on-page coupon. This set won’t provide the vented lids like today’s featured deal, but that’s nothing a paper towel can’t mostly remedy. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on kitchenware, tools, office supplies, shavers and much more.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container set:

Guaranteed not to leak, Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers are intelligently crafted and beautifully designed. These BPA-free plastic containers are built with an airtight leak-proof seal and secure latches. Crystal-clear lids and bases make it easy to see what’s inside and are stain- and odor-resistant, which helps them stay looking like-new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
30% off $19

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Rubbermaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard