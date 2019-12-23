Rubbermaid’s 18-piece Vented Food Storage set drops to $19 shipped (30% off)

Walmart is now offering the 18-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Container set for $19.26 shipped. Regularly up to $27 at Walmart, the 14-piece set goes for $25 at Amazon where a 16-piece set goes for well over $30. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at BPA-free Tritan lids and bases with built-in vents for splatter-resistant microwaving. This stackable kit also stores easily whether they are full in the fridge or in the cupboard while being totally safe for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

However, if the 18-piece set is overkill for your personal needs, consider this simple 5-piece Glad Food Storage Container set for under $3 after you clip the on-page coupon. This set won’t provide the vented lids like today’s featured deal, but that’s nothing a paper towel can’t mostly remedy. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container set:

Guaranteed not to leak, Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers are intelligently crafted and beautifully designed. These BPA-free plastic containers are built with an airtight leak-proof seal and secure latches. Crystal-clear lids and bases make it easy to see what’s inside and are stain- and odor-resistant, which helps them stay looking like-new.

