Amazon reduces Samsung’s 28-inch 4K Monitor to $260 (Reg. $320), more from $80

Amazon is offering the Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (UE570) for $259.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you’re looking to boost productivity on a Mac or PC this 4K display is sure to help. This offering would also pair nicely with PlayStation Pro and Xbox One X. Picture-by-picture support allows you to use two 1080p sources simultaneously without a loss of picture quality. Inputs include HDMI and DisplayPort. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

When compared with HDMI, DisplayPort tends to come out on top in regards to performance. If you have a modern MacBook or PC, use today’s savings to score this DisplayPort to USB-C Cable at $16 and you’ll be ready to roll.

Since we’re talking computer gear, why not have a look at all of the Twelve South accessories we’ve found on sale. Prices start at $27 and you’ll discover laptop risers, and more.

Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor features:

Stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, PC viewing, gaming and more come alive with incredible lifelike detail

Amd Free Sync and 1ms response time minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming

