Amazon reduces Samsung’s 28-inch 4K Monitor to $260 (Reg. $320), more from $80

Amazon is offering the Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (UE570) for $259.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you’re looking to boost productivity on a Mac or PC this 4K display is sure to help. This offering would also pair nicely with PlayStation Pro and Xbox One X. Picture-by-picture support allows you to use two 1080p sources simultaneously without a loss of picture quality. Inputs include HDMI and DisplayPort. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.
More monitors on sale:
- HP 27-inch 1080p: $160 (Reg. $190) | Amazon
- Acer 32-inch 1080p: $159 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
- HP Pavilion 21.5-inch 1080p: $80 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
When compared with HDMI, DisplayPort tends to come out on top in regards to performance. If you have a modern MacBook or PC, use today’s savings to score this DisplayPort to USB-C Cable at $16 and you’ll be ready to roll.
Since we’re talking computer gear, why not have a look at all of the Twelve South accessories we’ve found on sale. Prices start at $27 and you’ll discover laptop risers, and more.
Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor features:
- Stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, PC viewing, gaming and more come alive with incredible lifelike detail
- Amd Free Sync and 1ms response time minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming
