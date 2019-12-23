Save over $450 on Canon’s EOS M6 mirrorless camera + lens, now $349

B&H Photo is offering the Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens for $349 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy sells it for $800 right now and this beats our last mention by $100 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a 24MP sensor and the capability of shooting 1080p video, this camera is great for those who are just wanting to get their feet wet with photography. Canon has long been regarded as one of the best camera makers around, offering quality image processing with years of sensor design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings toward this 64GB SD card to keep your new photos stored on. It’s $20 Prime shipped, and will give you the futureproof capability of recording 4K footage should you ever upgrade camera bodies.

Another must is Manfrotto’s Compact Aluminum Tripod. On sale today only for $35, it’ll help make sure your pictures are always tack sharp with no movement.

Canon EOS M6 features:

A well-rounded mirrorless camera for both stills and video use, the silver EOS M6 from Canon offers apt imaging qualities with a refined, functional physical design. Making use of a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, both high-resolution stills and Full HD 1080p/60 video can be recorded, while the DIGIC 7 image processor affords a wide expanded sensitivity range from ISO 100-25600, along with quick continuous shooting up to 9 fps. The sensor’s design also facilitates Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which uses phase-detection autofocus for quick, accurate, and smooth performance to suit both stills and video use. Additionally, Combination IS 5-axis image stabilization also helps to realize steady, shake-free recording by minimizing the appearance of camera shake.

