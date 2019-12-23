Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, more from $45

Sperry is currently having its Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select boat shoes, boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Huntington Duck Boots are on sale for $66, which is down from its original rate of $120. These boots were designed to be lightweight and cushioned for added comfort. This style also features a rigid outsole to promote traction during winter weather. It’s available in four color options and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below.
Another standout is the women’s Saltwater Metallic Duck Boots. This style is waterproof, which is great for the upcoming winter weather and it also features a fleece lining for warmth. They’re currently marked down to $96 and originally were priced at $120. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Sperry customers.
Our top picks for men include:
- Avenue Wool Duck Boots $84 (Orig. $110)
- Huntington Duck Boots $66 (Orig. $120)
- Watertown Boots $102 (Orig. $170)
- Gold Cup Elite Orleans Boots $150 (Orig. $215)
- Gold Cup Kittale 1-Eye Nubuck Dress Shoe $91 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Saltwater Metallic Duck Boots $96 (Orig. $120)
- Maya Leather Chelsea Boots $84 (Orig. $120)
- Seaport Shackle Leather Boot $91 (Orig. $130)
- Songfish Plaid Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- Shearling Cup Sole Slippers $60 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
