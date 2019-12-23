Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, more from $45

Sperry is currently having its Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select boat shoes, boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Huntington Duck Boots are on sale for $66, which is down from its original rate of $120. These boots were designed to be lightweight and cushioned for added comfort. This style also features a rigid outsole to promote traction during winter weather. It’s available in four color options and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below.

Another standout is the women’s Saltwater Metallic Duck Boots. This style is waterproof, which is great for the upcoming winter weather and it also features a fleece lining for warmth. They’re currently marked down to $96 and originally were priced at $120. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Sperry customers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Sale that’s offering up to 65% off sale styles of shoes and outerwear.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!