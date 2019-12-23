Bring the app-enabled D-O droid to your Star Wars collection at $100 ($50 off)

Target is currently offering the Star Wars D-O App-enabled Interactive Droid for $99.99 shipped. Down from the $150 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked and is a new all-time low. This app-enabled robot brings the lovable droid D-O out of The Rise of Skywalker and into your collection. It has a self-balancing wheel just like in the film and features light-up LED eyes, can play sound effects, and pairs with your iPhone or Android smartphone. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Another fun way to bring the JJ Abrams-voiced droid to your collection of Star Wars memorabilia would be with this D-O plush for under $19 at Amazon. It stands eight-inches tall and even makes authentic sounds from the film.

For more Star Wars action, don’t forget to swing by our round up of the best The Rise of Skywalker merchandise. We also took a hands-on look at LEGO’s new Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper BrickHeadz.

Star Wars D-O App-enabled Droid features:

Inspired by the little roller droid from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this interactive D-O has a self-balancing wheel, multiple modes of play, moving head and antennas, and features light-up LED eyes, and cool sound effects. The D-O Interactive Droid has a self-balancing wheel, multiple modes of play, moving head and antennas, and features light-up LED eyes, sound effects, and premium deco inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

