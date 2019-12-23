Elevation Lab’s under-desk Anchor headphone mount now $9 at Amazon (25% off)

Elevation Lab’s Anchor headphone mounts are some of our favorite options for keeping your cans organized. Opting to keep headphones stowed completely out of the way, Elevation Lab’s under-desk mounting system makes for a particularly clean and tidy home for your headphones. The already affordable standard version generally fetches around $12 or so at Amazon but you can knock an additional 25% off your total with the promo code down below.

You can now score The Anchor Original Under-Desk Headphone Stand Mount for $8.96 via the Elevation Lab Amazon storefront. Simply use code KINJAANCHOR at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s slightly more than 25% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. Using the same adhesive the GoPro gear uses, this mount affixes to the bottom of your desk to provide a neat and tidy resting area for your cans. Along with steel pin reinforcement, it is made of a “thick premium silicone.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

It is capable of carrying two pairs of headphones, but if you have a larger set, saying something like these pro AKGs or a beefy gaming headset, the Pro model might be better suited to your needs. Be sure to swing by our hands-on video review of that one which was also featured in our recent roundup of the best headphones stands out there.

And be sure to go check out JBL’s upcoming solar-powered headphones along with even more deals on headsets right here.

Elevation Lab Anchor Headphone Mount:

Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach.

Holds ultra-securely (same 3M adhesive GoPro uses).

Thick premium silicone construction + steel pin inner reinforcement (new)

Lessens cord clutter

Can hold two sets of headphones.

