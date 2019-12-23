Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 + extra controller up to $290 off, more from $149

GameStop is now offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle with an extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $249.99 shipped. Originally $500, without the extra controller this bundle is regularly closer to $350 for the holidays at Best Buy and is now well below that with today’s deal. Walmart currently has it on sale for $280 without the extra controller. You’re saving up to $290 here which is one of the best deals we have tracked on Xbox One X all year. Today’s offer includes two Xbox controllers, NBA 2K19, 1-Month Xbox Game Pass trial, and a 14-Day Xbox Live Gold trial, among other accessories/cables. Head below for even more Xbox One console deals.

Before you browse through the rest of today’s Xbox One S/X console deals, be sure to swing by our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate post right here. You can still score 6-months for the price of three (or $45 down from the usual $90). That’s on top of all the FREE Borderlands 3 and GTA Online DLC from Twitch Prime as well as everything you need to know about the upcoming Xbox Series X.

More Holiday Xbox One S/X Deals:

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle:

They Will Know Your Name on the World’s Most Powerful Console. Pre-order the Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle and immerse yourself in the excitement and culture of NBA basketball with support for native 4K resolution and HDR. NBA 2K19 celebrates 20 years of redefining sports gaming: start your MyCAREER, make a name for yourself, and explore your open-world “Neighborhood.” Take on the best in the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network. Xbox One X features 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

