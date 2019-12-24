Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas Holiday Sale, Eddie Bauer, Roomba, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Activewear |
- adidas Holiday Flash Sale that’s offering extra 20% off clearance from $17
- Reebok cuts extra 50% off sale items with workout boosting shoes, apparel, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Winter Sale offers 50% off jackets, pullovers, vests, more
- Score Marmot outerwear, apparel, accessories, and more up to 70% off
- Merrell has new markdowns at up to 40% off including boots, jackets, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- GAP updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off sale items + 40% off your purchase
- TOMS End of the Year Surprise Sale takes up to 70% off select styles from just $20
- Levi’s End of Season offers up to 50% off select jeans, jackets, more
- Timberland’s Winter Sale offers 25% off boots, slippers, more + free shipping
- Crocs annual End of Year Sale takes up to 60% off popular clogs, sneakers, more
Home Goods and more |
- This 170-piece tool set is great for all DIYers at $62.50 shipped on Amazon
- Roomba’s 675 robot vacuum responds to Alexa + Assistant at $180 (Reg. $250)
- Ring’s battery-powered Spotlight Cam drops to $129 following a $70 discount
- Snag two Amazon Echo Dots for $38 ($100 value) or with a smart plug for $43
- At $100, Dyson’s V7 Handheld Vacuum is within 30 cents of its low (Save $60)
