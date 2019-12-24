Eddie Bauer’s Winter Sale offers 50% off jackets, pullovers, vests, more

Eddie Bauer’s Winter Sale offers 50% off jackets, pullovers, vests, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Cirruslite Down Vest is on sale for $43, which is down from its original rate of $85. This vest is available in four color options and it can easily be dressed up or down. I also love that this style is highly packable, which makes it nice for traveling or stowing away after the season is over. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Downlight Vest is very similar and it’s on sale for $72. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

