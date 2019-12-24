Eddie Bauer’s Winter Sale offers 50% off jackets, pullovers, vests, more

Eddie Bauer’s Winter Sale offers 50% off jackets, pullovers, vests, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Cirruslite Down Vest is on sale for $43, which is down from its original rate of $85. This vest is available in four color options and it can easily be dressed up or down. I also love that this style is highly packable, which makes it nice for traveling or stowing away after the season is over. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Downlight Vest is very similar and it’s on sale for $72. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- CirrusLite Down Vest $43 (Orig. $85)
- Favorite Flannel Mixed Media Shirt $30 (Orig. $75)
- Atlas Stretch Hooded Jacket $75 (Orig. $149)
- Shearling-Lined Moccasin Slipper $55 (Orig. $110)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest $75 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals….
Our top picks for women include:
- Radiator Fleece Snap Mock-Neck $32 (Orig. $80)
- K-6 Fur Hiking Boots $115 (Orig. $230)
- Fireside Plush Pullover Funnel-Neck $40 (Orig. $80)
- Downlight Vest $72 (Orig. $176)
- Resolution 360 Full-Zip Hoodie $50 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
