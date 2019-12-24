Joby’s GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig Upgrade set is down to $80 (Reg. $120)

Adorama is currently offering the Joby GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig Upgrade set for $79.95 shipped. Also available at Adorama’s Amazon storefront. Usually selling for $120, this bundle amounts to $130 when buying the tripod and upgrade kit separately. This flexible tripod is an easy way to take your mobile photography setup to a new level. It boasts a sturdy construction that supports up to 11 pounds and can adjust to pretty much any terrain, ensuring you can always get the perfect shot. Also included alongside the tripod itself is JOBY’s BallHead 5K, which gives you precise control over the camera’s angle and also touts a quick release system. Throw in the upgrade kit and you’ll be able to equip the setup with extra microphones, lights, and other accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If the more professional-oriented design of the GorillaPod 5K kit isn’t a must, score a similar smartphone-friendly design with the brand’s GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $27. This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capturing perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

Joby GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig Upgrade set features:

Built for the Pro. Machined aluminum GorillaPod plus precision-engineered ball head with Arca-Swiss® compatible quick release plate. Can be configured for still photography, cinematography, vlogging or live streaming in 3 modes: grip, wrap or stand. Supports professional cameras and devices weighing up to 11 lbs. Also fits the Ballhead X Quick-Release plate.

