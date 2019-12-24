LG’s 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV is now $80 off and has dropped to $250

Best Buy is currently offering the LG 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV (49UM6900PUA) for $249.99 shipped. Down from $330, today’s offer saves you 24%, is the second-best we’ve tracked, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Centered around a 49-inch 4K HDR panel, LG’s UDHTV is the affordable home theater upgrade you’ve been waiting for. If you missed out on Black Friday pricing on a new TV, this is a great buy for enhancing your setup ahead of the NFL playoffs, NCAA bowl games, and more. Plus, it packs smart functionality, allowing you to watch content from Netflix, Hulu, and other services. Ports enter in the form of two HDMI as well as a USB input. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 29,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.5/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to make the most of your savings.

If you’re looking to grab a new soundbar too, don’t forget that earlier this morning we spotted Harman Kardon’s Omni Bar+ on sale for $200, which is $700 off the going rate.

LG 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Enjoy limitless content by accessing a variety of streaming sites with this LG 49-inch 4K UHD smart LED TV. The high-resolution display with true color accuracy lets you view detailed images from multiple angles, while TruMotion technology reduces blur for enhanced image reproduction. This LG 49-inch 4K UHD smart LED TV features two HDMI ports to plug in compatible digital HD sources such as gaming consoles.

