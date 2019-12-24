nonda’s USB-C to SD reader gives your Mac the ports it needs at just $11

- Dec. 24th 2019 11:24 am ET

Get this deal
15% off $11
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the nonda USB-C to SD/microSD Adapter for $10.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 15% from its regular going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. One drawback of Apple’s latest iPad Pro and its MacBook lineup is the exclusion of an SD reader. This slim adapter brings both SD and microSD capabilities back to your computer, giving you the missing functionality that you’ve been wanting. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Do you already have a trusty SD reader that’s USB-A-based? nonda has you covered there too with its handy USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter. It’s just $6 Prime shipped and offers a slim form factor, making it easy to carry with you.

Don’t forget about Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub, which is currently at an all-time low of $14.50. This hub brings more than just SD to your Mac as it also sports USB-A, Ethernet, and more.

nonda USB-C to SD Adapter features:

  • Compatible with SD, SDHC, SDXC, MicroSD, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC cards are supported in UHS-I mode.
  • This USB type C card reader has data transmission speeds up to 110MB/S. (NOTE: Device with USB 2. 0 will only run at 480Mbps).
  • OTG card reader. No additional driver/software needed. No App required, you can easily transfer photos and files from your SD/TF card to a USB C device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
15% off $11

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals nonda

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide