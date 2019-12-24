nonda’s USB-C to SD reader gives your Mac the ports it needs at just $11

Amazon is offering the nonda USB-C to SD/microSD Adapter for $10.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 15% from its regular going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. One drawback of Apple’s latest iPad Pro and its MacBook lineup is the exclusion of an SD reader. This slim adapter brings both SD and microSD capabilities back to your computer, giving you the missing functionality that you’ve been wanting. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Do you already have a trusty SD reader that’s USB-A-based? nonda has you covered there too with its handy USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter. It’s just $6 Prime shipped and offers a slim form factor, making it easy to carry with you.

Don’t forget about Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub, which is currently at an all-time low of $14.50. This hub brings more than just SD to your Mac as it also sports USB-A, Ethernet, and more.

nonda USB-C to SD Adapter features:

Compatible with SD, SDHC, SDXC, MicroSD, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC cards are supported in UHS-I mode.

This USB type C card reader has data transmission speeds up to 110MB/S. (NOTE: Device with USB 2. 0 will only run at 480Mbps).

OTG card reader. No additional driver/software needed. No App required, you can easily transfer photos and files from your SD/TF card to a USB C device.

