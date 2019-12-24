Bolster your home network with QNAP’s 10GbE switch at $350 (Reg. $525)

- Dec. 24th 2019 1:14 pm ET

Adorama is offering the QNAP 12-Port Unmanaged 10GbE Switch (QSW-1208-8C) for $349.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $549 though both Amazon and B&H offer it at $525 right now. If you’re looking for the best way to get the fastest in-home network speeds, 10GbE is it. This is 10x faster than normal modems and switches, offering up to 1GB/s transfer rates compared to the measly 100MB/s that most currently achieve. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re upgrading to 10GbE, make sure that your cables support it. This 5-pack of Cat6a cables does the job at just $17 Prime shipped. With metal connectors and a snag-free design, these 5-foot cables are perfect for the job.

With some of your savings from today’s lead deal, grab the Sonnet Solo Thunderbolt 3 to 10GbE Ethernet Adapter to upgrade your existing computer. It’s $144 shipped and brings 10GbE Ethernet to any Thunderbolt 3-enabled device, like the latest Mac mini or MacBook Pro. Learn more in our hands-on review.

QNAP 12-Port 10GbE Switch features:

  • Twelve 10GbE SFP+ ports with Shared eight 10GBase-T ports unmanaged switch, NBASE-T support for 5-speed auto negotiation (10G/5G/2. 5G/1G/100M)
  • With NBASE-T support, existing cables can be used. Backwards compatibility is provided for Legacy devices
  • With a combination of SFP+ (fiber) and RJ45 (copper) ports, most devices can take advantage of 10GbE connectivity provided by the QSW-1208-8C
  • Ire 802. 3az (EEE) helps to reduce power consumption for low-speed and inactive connections.

