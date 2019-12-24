Reebok cuts extra 50% off sale items with workout boosting shoes, apparel, more

Reebok takes an extra 50% off sale items with promo code GETDOWN at checkout. Boost your workout with deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Reebok Unlocked Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Flashfilm Trainer Training Shoes are on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $80. These shoes feature stretch to provide a flexible stride and it has a supportive design with a cushioned insole. Best of all, this style is lightweight, which won’t weigh you down during workouts. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Crossfit Grace Training Shoes are on sale for $45 and originally were priced at $100. This style is great for quick movements or everyday runs. It also has a rubber outsole to promote traction throughout the day.

Our top picks for women include:

