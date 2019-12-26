Save 50% on select Amazon Channels like Starz, Showtime, PBS Kids, more

Amazon is offering 50% off select Channels for 3-months to those who have never subscribed previously. This includes Starz, Showtime, Lifetime Movie Club, PBS Kids, and more. You’ll enjoy three months of content from each of these channels at their respective prices from just $1.49 per month. One of the best deals here is Showtime, which drops to just $5.49 each month for your first three from its regular $11 going rate. Plus, Starz is just $4.49 from $9, which is another great channel to check out. Learn more here.

Now, if you got a new TV over the holiday season, and don’t yet have a way to play Amazon’s content, we have the solution. The Fire TV 4K is down to $35 right now, while it normally goes for $50. You’ll not only save $15 here but also gain playback of Dolby Vision HDR content, which brings supported titles to life like never before. Note: Shipping is delayed by two days currently.

Starz:

STARZ is the ultimate destination for obsessable TV, movies and more. Characters who pull you in and stories that stay with you. From bold Original Series to the best movies, whatever you love, STARZ ignites your passions.

