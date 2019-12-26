Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, Backcountry, COACH, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Activewear |
- Columbia’s Winter Sale takes up to 30% off select jackets, vests, boots, more
- Score Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more at 25% off during Eastbay’s Unwrap Sale
- Backcountry’s New Decades Event offers up to 50% off: Columbia, Outdoor Research, more
- Finish Line End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off top brands from Nike, adidas, more
- Under Armour Outlet Semi-Annual Event takes up to 40% off thousands of items
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale takes up to 50% off top brands: UGG, Nike, Cole Haan, more
- Kate Spade Biggest Holiday Sale offers up to 65% off handbags, wallets, more
- COACH’s Winter Sale takes 50% off select briefcases, handbags, wallets, more + free shipping
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is back! Score extra 25% off Cole Haan, more
- UGG Closet offers up to 60% off boots, slippers, robes, and more from $13
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon clears out holiday decor with up to 70% off one-day sale starting at $1
- SimpliSafe’s 7-piece Protect Home Security Bundle drops to new low at $130
- Upgrade your home theater with Samsung’s 4.1-Ch. soundbar for $180 (Reg. $400)
- Tackle your 2020 fitness goals with $30 off Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale at $100
- Schlage Century Z-Wave Smart Lock bundle drops to $199 + more up to 30% off
