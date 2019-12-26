Start 2020 off right with Body Boss 2.0 from $118 (Reg. $180+)

Today only, as part of its Year-end Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 setups from $118 shipped. Our favorite is the Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package at $117.99, which regularly goes for $180. Offering a resistance band setup, this kit is great for getting an entire workout without ever leaving home. It brings “$1,000s of gym equipment” into your home, which makes working out an effortless task. Plus, with BodyBoss 2.0, you can work out either your upper or lower body, giving full-range capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

However, those wanting to work on pushups, check out the Power Press Push Up. It’s $50 shipped at Amazon and offers a “color-coded push up board system.” Helping you to build your chest, shoulder, triceps, biceps, and back, this is a great all-around upper body workout setup.

For a more budget-friendly toning kit, check out AmazonBasics’ Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands. Offering two dumbbells in three sizes, this is a great way to start your fitness journey in 2020 while spending under $30 shipped.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 features:

What if you didn’t have to drive to the gym to get an upper body workout in or you could carry an entire rack of dumbells or a huge squat rack with you anywhere you wanted? The gym can be a fun place to go but getting there as much as you want each week is tough! With the Portable Gym, you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout & body part focus workout all in the same week with the just one product!

