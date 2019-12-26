Get a new Xbox for Christmas? Score three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1

- Dec. 26th 2019 2:21 pm ET

Microsoft is offering new gamers 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. For comparison, normally Game Pass Ultimate runs $15 per month, so you’re saving $44 here. Xbox Game Pass includes hundreds of games that are free to play as long as you keep the subscription alive. You’ll find titles like Tomb Raider, Gears of War 5, The Outer Worlds, Mortal Combat X, Sea of Theives, Minecraft, and more available on Game Pass. If you just picked up an Xbox for Christmas, this is a must-have addition. Plus, most Microsoft titles are available a few days prior to release when you’re a member at no extra cost. Learn more here.

In case you missed it, Microsoft’s latest Xbox is called Series X. It brings an all-new design to the table, which is accompanied by new specs and more. Best of all? It’s compatible with existing Xbox One hardware and games, along with Xbox 360 and the original Xbox.

Xbox Game Pass:

Get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, plus over 100 high-quality console and PC games for one low monthly price. With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play. With a huge variety of games from every genre, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy exclusive member deals and discounts. Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network and discover your next favorite game.

