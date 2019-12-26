Collectors can pick up the 2019 Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar at just $20

Amazon is offering the 2019 Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar for $20. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 50% or more, this matches the one-day sale at GameStop we previously tracked and is the best available. If you’re an avid collector of all things Funko or Harry Potter, then this setup is a must-have. It features 24 unique and limited-edition figures, filling up your selves for less than $1 each. While this advent calendar’s time frame has passed, it’s still a great addition to any Harry Potter or Funko collection. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
While the figures included in today’s lead deal are quite tiny, it’s a great deal when compared to full-size Funkos. You’d pay around $10 each for larger sizes, making this a lower-cost way to collect.
However, for those who still want to collect Harry potter minifigs without spending $20, there are other options out there. The Basic Fun Official Mash’ems Super Sphere offers six minifigs for just $16 Prime shipped.
Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar features:
- Countdown the holidays with this Harry Potter Advent calendar from Funko!
- This calendar contains pocket pop’s of all of your favorite Harry Potter characters.
- Collect all Harry Potter product from Funko!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!