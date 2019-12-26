Collectors can pick up the 2019 Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar at just $20

Amazon is offering the 2019 Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar for $20. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 50% or more, this matches the one-day sale at GameStop we previously tracked and is the best available. If you’re an avid collector of all things Funko or Harry Potter, then this setup is a must-have. It features 24 unique and limited-edition figures, filling up your selves for less than $1 each. While this advent calendar’s time frame has passed, it’s still a great addition to any Harry Potter or Funko collection. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While the figures included in today’s lead deal are quite tiny, it’s a great deal when compared to full-size Funkos. You’d pay around $10 each for larger sizes, making this a lower-cost way to collect.

However, for those who still want to collect Harry potter minifigs without spending $20, there are other options out there. The Basic Fun Official Mash’ems Super Sphere offers six minifigs for just $16 Prime shipped.

Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar features:

Countdown the holidays with this Harry Potter Advent calendar from Funko!

This calendar contains pocket pop’s of all of your favorite Harry Potter characters.

Collect all Harry Potter product from Funko!

