Hot Wheels’ Monster Trucks Downhill Race and Go is down to $24 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Downhill Race & Go Playset for $23.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $40 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. In this downhill race, you’ll have to beat obstacles and knock out the competition in order to win. You’ll get a Hot Wheels car and monster truck in this setup, giving you everything needed to get started. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving nearly $20 here, you might as well spend around $8 on this 2-pack of Hot Wheels monster trucks. You’ll get various styles with each purchase, making sure that your kids always have something new to play with.

Don’t forget Hot Wheels id which just received a Swift Playgrounds update. This lets your kids enjoy programming in a whole new way, turning it into a game of sorts. Plus, Hot Wheels id is just a really cool take on an age-old classic.

Hot Wheels Downhill Race and Go features:

​​Be the first to land in the trophy cup that triggers the track to fail and send the slower cars flying! ​

​Designed for both Hot Wheels cars and Monster Trucks.

​​The set is also a transporter for Monster Trucks. Connect a 1:64 scale truck to the front of the set and drive away!

​​Comes with a Hot Wheels car and Hot Wheels Monster Truck. ​

