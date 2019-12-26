Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale tales up to 50% off top brands: UGG, Nike, Cole Haan, more

- Dec. 26th 2019 9:41 am ET

Now through January 2nd, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is live with up to 50% off top brands including Nike, Cole Haan, UGG, Free People, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the UGG Harkley Lace-Up Boots that are currently marked down to $100. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $150. This style is available in four color options and is great for winter with its genuine shearling lining. They also have a cushioned footbed for comfort and were designed to be lightweight. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom.

The most notable deals for men include:

Another standout is the women’s Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings that are on sale for just $35 and originally were priced at $59. These leggings will become a go-to in your wardrobe for workouts or everyday occasions. It also has a flattering fit and a sleek all-black look.

The most notable deals for women include:

