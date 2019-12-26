Old Navy takes 50% off all jeans + up to 75% off clearance from $15

Today only, Old Navy offers 50% off all jeans and up to 75% off all clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your denim. The men’s Straight Rigid Jeans are on sale for just $15 and originally were priced at $30. These jeans are great for everyday and its straight hem makes them easy to roll. It also has a dark wash that gives them a flattering fit and its stretch infused material adds comfort throughout the day. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from this sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!