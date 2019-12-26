UGG Closet offers up to 60% off boots, slippers, robes, and more from $13

- Dec. 26th 2019 1:10 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

UGG Closet is open with up to 60% off top styles of boots, apparel, and accessories from $13. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on non-sale items. The men’s DEX Slippers are on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $90. These slippers feature a shearling lining that promotes warmth and great for cold weather. They’re available in six color options and it has a foam footbed that will help to give you comfort throughout the day. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from UGG below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale offers an extra 25% off top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
UGG

UGG

About the Author