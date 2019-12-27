Revamp an aging car with this wireless backup camera kit: $71.50 (Reg. $120)

I-Max (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTO-VOX W2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $71.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code N7JF9MCE during checkout. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. If you have an aging car, this backup camera kit is an affordable way to breathe new life into it. Buyers are bound to be pleased with easy installation that can be knocked out “within 1 hour.” The camera itself communicates wirelessly to the monitor that gets placed on your dashboard, preventing the need to run a cable from the front to the back of your car. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snatch up an APEMAN 1080p Dash Cam for $43 when clipping the on-page coupon. It features a 170-degree super wide angle lens that is able to capture nearly anything going on in front of you.

Another option to boost your driving experience is Anker’s Roav Viva for $15. This handy device plugs into a DC port and sports Alexa inside. You’ll also score two of Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ-enabled USB ports for charging “2 devices at full-speed.”

AUTO-VOX Backup Camera Kit features:

No Interference Transmission: The camera connects to the 4.3-inch monitor using a 2.4G digital wireless signal, which works better than analog signals over longer distances without interference from other devices.

Easy Installation within 1 Hour: This backup camera with a built-in transmitter so it will not occupy extra place to install the transmitter. You just need to mount the monitor, attach the rear camera to the license plate and connect it to reverse light.

