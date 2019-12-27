Amazon shaves $600 off Apple’s 15-inch i9 MacBook Pro, delivering a new low

Update 12/27 @ 10:38am: After jumping up in price one day later and going out of stock, Amazon’s offer of the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB in Space Gray for $2,199 shipped has returned. Note: shipping is currently delayed by about one week.
Amazon is offering the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB in Space Gray for $2,199 shipped. That’s $600 off the original rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $100. This specific MacBook Pro features an upgraded Intel 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor that’s bound to make video exports a whole lot snappier than what you’d see in Apple’s base model devices. Along the top of the keyboard, you’ll find both the Touch Bar which provides you with a dynamic way to control your Mac alongside Touch ID which offers expeditious unlocking capabilities. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports ensure you’re able to take advantage of top-tier data transfer speeds and much more.
A tad of today’s savings can go a long way towards keeping your new MacBook Pro in pristine condition. That’s because elago’s Ultra Slim Hard Case is $22 and features full protection for both the top and bottom of your prized Apple possession.
Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to take a moment to peruse our roundup of Best Buy’s Last-Chance Sale. There you’ll find deals on HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, TVs, and more. Some of the prices there are even in-line with what we saw during Black Friday.
Apple MacBook Pro features:
- 9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
- Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory
- Ultrafast SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!