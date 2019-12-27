Amazon shaves $600 off Apple’s 15-inch i9 MacBook Pro, delivering a new low

Update 12/27 @ 10:38am: After jumping up in price one day later and going out of stock, Amazon’s offer of the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB in Space Gray for $2,199 shipped has returned. Note: shipping is currently delayed by about one week.

Amazon is offering the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB in Space Gray for $2,199 shipped. That’s $600 off the original rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $100. This specific MacBook Pro features an upgraded Intel 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor that’s bound to make video exports a whole lot snappier than what you’d see in Apple’s base model devices. Along the top of the keyboard, you’ll find both the Touch Bar which provides you with a dynamic way to control your Mac alongside Touch ID which offers expeditious unlocking capabilities. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports ensure you’re able to take advantage of top-tier data transfer speeds and much more.

A tad of today’s savings can go a long way towards keeping your new MacBook Pro in pristine condition. That’s because elago’s Ultra Slim Hard Case is $22 and features full protection for both the top and bottom of your prized Apple possession.

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to take a moment to peruse our roundup of Best Buy’s Last-Chance Sale. There you’ll find deals on HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, TVs, and more. Some of the prices there are even in-line with what we saw during Black Friday.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!