Banana Republic’s Winter Sale updates your wardrobe with extra 60% off clearance

- Dec. 27th 2019 8:47 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Banana Republic’s Winter Sale offers an extra 60% off sale styles and up to 50% off sweaters, dresses, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Slim Legacy Jeans are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to just $49. To compare, this style was originally priced at $98. These jeans features a slim fit that’s very on-trend and a modern hem that can easily be rolled. They’re also lightweight and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. With over 180 reviews from Banana Republic customers, these jeans are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Banana Republic

Banana Republic

About the Author