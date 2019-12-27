Banana Republic’s Winter Sale updates your wardrobe with extra 60% off clearance

Banana Republic’s Winter Sale offers an extra 60% off sale styles and up to 50% off sweaters, dresses, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Slim Legacy Jeans are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to just $49. To compare, this style was originally priced at $98. These jeans features a slim fit that’s very on-trend and a modern hem that can easily be rolled. They’re also lightweight and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. With over 180 reviews from Banana Republic customers, these jeans are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater $44 (Orig. $90)
- Motion Tech Puffer Vest $104 (Orig. $149)
- Slim Legacy Jeans $49 (Orig. $98)
- Waffle-Knit Thermal Jogger $47 (Orig. $80)
- Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket $61 (Orig. $169)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $31 (Orig. $98)
- High-Rise Skinny Jean $33 (Orig. $99)
- Sweater Blazer $44 (Orig. $139)
- Luxespun Waterfall Lightweight Cardigan $21 (Orig. $60)
- Turtleneck Sweater Dress $95 (Orig. $159)
- …and even more deals…
