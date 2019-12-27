Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour, Banana Republic, L.L. Bean, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Activewear |
- Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event offers up to 40% off thousands of items
- PUMA’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 60% off shoes, apparel, more from $5
- L.L. Bean’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, and more from $40
- Saucony’s End of Season Event offers extra 25% off sale styles + free shipping
- Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off select styles from $10
Casual and Formalwear |
- Banana Republic’s Winter Sale updates your wardrobe with extra 60% off clearance
- Fossil’s Sale on Sale offers an extra 30% off clearance styles from $18
- Rockport takes up to 50% off select popular boots, sneakers, slippers, more
- J.Crew offers extra 50% off all sale styles during its End of Season Event from $8
- Gap Factory is offering up to 75% off select styles + an extra 50% off clearance
Home Goods and more |
- Slash $80 off the iRobot Roomba 891 Smart Robotic Vacuum on sale for $300
- Snow Joe 10-inch Cordless Snow Shovel + battery/charger for $110 (Reg. $140+)
- Go brushless with DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR 2-Tool Combo: $199 at Amazon (Save $100)
- Take charge of the living room with Ameriwood’s Carson TV Stand: $67 (Reg. $90)
- Add the Gourmia 6-Quart ExpressPot Cooker to your arsenal for $50 (Reg. $77+)
