Today only, CyberPower’s 750VA Eight-Outlet UPS is down to $50 ($30 off)

- Dec. 27th 2019 8:34 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CyberPower 750VA Eight-Outlet SL750U UPS for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer is good for an over 37% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Rocking eight outlets, this UPS is a more than capable option for powering everything from your Wi-Fi router to desktop and more when the power goes out. There’s also dual 2.4A USB ports for powering smartphones. It has a simulated sine wave output and can ensure about ten minutes of uptime when drawing half of its 375W capacity. Plus, it has a slim design for fitting into more compact setups. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 500VA UPS instead. At $55, you’re still getting eight outlets but with 20% less battery power. So if that trade-off is worth the additional savings, then this is an ideal budget-conscious purchase. Or you can save even more by opting for the 400VA model at $40.

We also spotted Kensington’s Guardian 7-Outlet Surge Protector on sale earlier in the week, which has returned to the Amazon low at $10. This power strip won’t keep your gear online during outages, but it will defend against power surges and the like.

CyberPower 750VA Eight-Outlet UPS features:

Protect electronics against power surges and prevent data loss with this slim profile 375W CyberPower UPS. The two USB Type-A ports charge portable devices rapidly, while the compact charger lowers power consumption. Eight sizable outlets support transformer-based plugs for uninterrupted access.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

