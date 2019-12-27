Go brushless with DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR 2-Tool Combo: $199 at Amazon (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Cordless Drill Combo Kit (DCK283D2) for $199 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $31. For those unacquainted with brushless tools, a quick synopsis would call out real-time power adjustments based on the job currently being done. These tools also require less maintenance, typically feature smaller and lighter builds, and last longer overall. Buyers of this kit will snag two batteries, a charger, carrying case, impact driver, and drill. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If your needs aren’t too great, consider BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver for $35. This is an incredible value, allowing you to kick manual screw-driving the curb while locking in a price that is budget-friendly.

No matter which tools you settle on, this BLACK+DECKER 109-piece Screwdriver Bit Set is an excellent and affordable add-on. It’s just $12 and includes everything from screwdriver to drill bits and more.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Combo Kit features:

MAX RUNTIME: Powerful motor for maximum runtime

DRILL/DRIVER: DCD791 20V Max XR Lithium Ion Compact Brushless 1/2″ Drill/Driver

IMPACT DRIVER: DCF887 20V Max XR Lithium Ion Brushless 1/4″ Impact Driver

COMPACT DESIGN: Ergonomic, compact design allows for drilling and driving in tight spaces

