Grab Powerbeats Pro at an all-time low of $120 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)

- Dec. 27th 2019 12:42 pm ET

Best Buy is offering Powerbeats Pro Truly Wireless Headphones for $119.99 shipped in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Condition. With a list price of $250, we regularly see Powerbeats Pro drop to around $200 or slightly below. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering 9-hours of battery life in each bud plus another more than 24 hours extra with the case, Powerbeats Pro are built to go the distance. Plus, with the H1 chip, these earbuds pair to your Apple devices seamlessly and easily. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Read our hands-on review to learn more.

Nomad Base Station

For those who are still rocking first-generation AirPods, we recently spotted the Wireless Charging Case at an all-time low of $46.50. This is great if you hate plugging in your AirPods, plus it’ll refresh your case’s battery life easily.

If you’re looking for other styles of earbuds, why not give our Smartphone Accessories roundup a gander. Today we spotted the Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds at $25, which is 50% off its regular rate.

Powerbeats Pro features:

  • Totally wireless high-performance earphones
  • Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
  • Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability
  • Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts
  • Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto Play/pause
  • Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud
  • Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Apple Headphones Beats

