Grab Powerbeats Pro at an all-time low of $120 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)

Best Buy is offering Powerbeats Pro Truly Wireless Headphones for $119.99 shipped in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Condition. With a list price of $250, we regularly see Powerbeats Pro drop to around $200 or slightly below. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering 9-hours of battery life in each bud plus another more than 24 hours extra with the case, Powerbeats Pro are built to go the distance. Plus, with the H1 chip, these earbuds pair to your Apple devices seamlessly and easily. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Read our hands-on review to learn more.

Powerbeats Pro features:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto Play/pause

Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud

Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation

