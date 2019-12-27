Save 30% off HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Headset at $35, Logitech G402 Mouse $18

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for $34.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. Weighing in at 275 grams, this headset aims to deliver a comfortable and improved audio experience. Each ear cup features 50mm drivers that are surrounded in memory foam. Volume can be adjusted on the headset itself and the microphone can be muted by simply swiveling it upwards. It’s compatible with Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Update 12/27 @ 12:59 PM: Best Buy is offering the CORSAIR STRAFE RGB MK.2 MX Silent Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We also spotted that Newegg is offering the Logitech G402 Gaming Mouse for $17.99 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off what you’d spend at Target and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked. If you’re a PC gamer, scoring an upgraded mouse is an easy way to boost your own performance. This specific model features eight programmable buttons and a built-in 32-bit ARM processor for powering “incredible tracking speeds.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

When looking for a headset, you can always opt to keep things simple with Sony’s Mono Chat Earbud for $6. While branded for PS4, this earbud works well with Xbox One and Switch too. It’s extremely affordable and I have several here at home to ensure I’m ready to game in any room.

Since we’re on the topic of games, why not swing by our roundup of today’s best game deals. Notable entries include Cuphead, Rage 2, and Days Gone. Prices start at $10, allowing you to score a new title even if you’re on a tight budget.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset features:

Lightweight headset with 90 degree rotating ear cups

50mm directional drivers for Audio precision

Hyperx signature Memory foam. Adjustable steel Slider

Intuitive Volume control on headset ear cup

Swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation Microphone. Multi-platform compatibility.

