J.Crew offers extra 50% off all sale styles during its End of Season Event from $8

J.Crew’s End of Season Event offers an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code BIGSALE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Wallace and Barnes Waffle Henley is a standout from this event and it’s currently marked down to $34. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $78. This henley shirt is great for layering during cold weather and it will become a staple in your wardrobe. It also comes in several color options. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Vintage Pajama Set. These pajamas are timeless and were designed to have a classic poplin fit. Originally priced at $87, however during the sale you can find them for $43.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

