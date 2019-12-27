You too can be Iron Man with 50% off the Marvel Avengers Power Gauntlet at $50

Amazon is currently offering the Marvel Legends Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 50% and returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low, a discount we’ve only seen once before. This scale-model of the the Power Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame is a perfect collector’s item for MCU fans whether you’re looking to put it on display or reenact iconic moments. It features authentic details from the film, articulated fingers, and even sound effects from Tony Stark’s last brawl against the mad-titan Thanos. Over 415 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Hit the jump for extra details.

If your MCU collection is running into some sizing constraints with the Power Gauntlet, there are some smaller ways to rep your Marvel fandom. Add some Avengers swag to your desk instead by picking up the Funko POP! Iron Man figure for $17. It’s the perfect size to rest next to your MacBook or other workstation accessories.

Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet features:

Bring home a premium piece of Avengers movie lore. Featuring 6 highly articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fierce-looking fist lock display mode, this high-quality Power Gauntlet roleplay item makes a great gift for fans of the Avengers: Endgame movie.

