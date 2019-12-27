Nest Thermostat E, Nest Mini, + two smart plugs can be yours at $129 ($90 off)

- Dec. 27th 2019 5:45 pm ET

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Google Nest Thermostat E with Nest Mini and Two Deco Smart Plugs for $129 shipped. For comparison, the Thermostat E is currently $129 at Amazon right now and the Nest Mini is on sale for $35 from $50 at Best Buy currently. The smart plugs add another $40 in value here, for a total savings of $90 over buying things at regular price. The Nest Thermostat E sports Alexa and Assistant voice control, making it simple to change the temperature with vocal commands. The included Nest Mini is a great expansion (or start) to any smart home, making sure that you can issue those commands with ease. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

For those in the Apple camp, check out the ecobee SmartThermostat for $199 at Amazon. It’s $50 off and sports HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant voice commands. Better yet, it has Alexa Voice Services built-in, meaning that it acts as its own smart speaker.

If Wi-Fi thermostats aren’t really your thing, the Honeywell 1-week Programmable Thermostat is just $22 Prime shipped at Amazon. It offers the ability to make custom schedules so it’s only on when you need it. Just remember, no voice commands here.

Nest Thermostat E features:

  • Frosted Display: Blends into the background and fits into any home. Heat pump is with auxiliary and emergency heat (O/B, AUX)
  • Remote Control: Use the Nest app to change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.
  • Energy-Saving Features: Like the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one.
  • Home/Away Assist: Turns itself down after you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home.

