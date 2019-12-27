Pre-order the official Pokémon Sword & Shield Pokédex for $17.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering pre-orders for the Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield: Official Galar Region Pokédex at $17.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is the lowest price we have tracked yet. Plus, you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops to between now and the release date (Jan. 7th, 2020) anyway. Not to be confused with the hardcover strategy guide, this is the new official Pokédex for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Along with over 480 pages detailing all of the Pokémon found in the Galar region, it also has information on Gigantamax Pokémon and more. There are no reviews yet, but other Pokémon Company books carry solid reviews. Head below for more details and over to our hands-on review for a closer look at the game itself.

If the full-on Pokédex is a bit much for your casual monster collecting, take a look at the Pokémon 2020 Wall Calendar. This official offering sells for under $11.50 Prime shipped and will adorn your wall with full color imagery of the most popular Pokémon out there. It is also about $4 under the going rate right now and carries 4+ star ratings.

Pokémon Sword & Shield: Official Pokédex

With entries spanning from your first partner Pokémon to mysterious and powerful Legendary Pokémon, you’ll discover what you need to know to build the team that’s right for you—where to find elusive Pokémon, the moves they can use, how to evolve them, and more. You’ll be prepared for whatever challenges you face!

