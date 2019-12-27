Pre-order the official Pokémon Sword & Shield Pokédex for $17.50 (Reg. $25)

- Dec. 27th 2019 8:58 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $25 $17.50
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is now offering pre-orders for the Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield: Official Galar Region Pokédex at $17.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is the lowest price we have tracked yet. Plus, you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops to between now and the release date (Jan. 7th, 2020) anyway. Not to be confused with the hardcover strategy guide, this is the new official Pokédex for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Along with over 480 pages detailing all of the Pokémon found in the Galar region, it also has information on Gigantamax Pokémon and more. There are no reviews yet, but other Pokémon Company books carry solid reviews. Head below for more details and over to our hands-on review for a closer look at the game itself.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the full-on Pokédex is a bit much for your casual monster collecting, take a look at the Pokémon 2020 Wall Calendar. This official offering sells for under $11.50 Prime shipped and will adorn your wall with full color imagery of the most popular Pokémon out there. It is also about $4 under the going rate right now and carries 4+ star ratings.

Pokémon Sword & Shield: Official Pokédex

With entries spanning from your first partner Pokémon to mysterious and powerful Legendary Pokémon, you’ll discover what you need to know to build the team that’s right for you—where to find elusive Pokémon, the moves they can use, how to evolve them, and more. You’ll be prepared for whatever challenges you face!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $25 $17.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
The Pokémon Company

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard