One-year PlayStation Plus memberships now nearly 30% off: $40 (Reg. $60)

- Dec. 27th 2019 2:00 pm ET

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 per year at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is $20 off the going rate and a great time to refresh your subscription. While we did see them drop slightly lower over the last few weeks, we are only talking about $3 here. Today’s offer is $5 under the official Black Friday price drop as well. As a quick reminder, you can use this deal to jump in for the first time or to extend an existing subscription at a discount, no matter how many months are left on it. Free and discounted games, online multiplayer access and more are all perks of membership. Head below for additional details.

PS Plus subscriptions will net you access to the monthly free game library. December’s offerings feature Titanfall 2 and you can read all about that right here. Here’s the first announced PS5 game, our hands-on review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season, and the latest from Ghost of Tsushima.

PlayStation Plus Memberships

  • 12 Months – Play All Year Long
  • Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends
  • FREE PlayStation 4 games every month
  • Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

