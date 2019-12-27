One-year PlayStation Plus memberships now nearly 30% off: $40 (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 per year at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is $20 off the going rate and a great time to refresh your subscription. While we did see them drop slightly lower over the last few weeks, we are only talking about $3 here. Today’s offer is $5 under the official Black Friday price drop as well. As a quick reminder, you can use this deal to jump in for the first time or to extend an existing subscription at a discount, no matter how many months are left on it. Free and discounted games, online multiplayer access and more are all perks of membership. Head below for additional details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

PS Plus subscriptions will net you access to the monthly free game library. December’s offerings feature Titanfall 2 and you can read all about that right here. Here’s the first announced PS5 game, our hands-on review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season, and the latest from Ghost of Tsushima.

All of today’s best game deals can be found right here including Borderlands 3, Rage 2, Days Gone, Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, and much more.

PlayStation Plus Memberships

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!