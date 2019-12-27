Pro Vitamix Explorian Blenders down to $180 at Amazon (Refurb, Orig. $350)

Amazon is offering the Vitamix Professional-Grade Explorian Blender (E320) for $179.95 shipped in renewed condition. It is regularly $350 new on Amazon where it has never gone for less than $320. Today’s deal is as much as $90 under the regular refurbished price and matching our previous mention. This model has aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, variable speed control, and can crush just about anything you put inside it. The self-cleaning feature is a nice touch while the 64-ounce container, tamper, and cookbook are all included with your purchase. Despite being a refurbished model, it ships with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 790 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the high-end Vitamix blenders are overkill for your basic cooking and smoothie needs, consider the Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender for $80 (or less if you clip the on-page coupon). It has an even larger capacity and will save you about $100, but you’ll be trading out that 3-year warranty for a single year. Otherwise check out the NutriBullet at $60 which features a much more compact form-factor and is perfect for quick smoothies.

Vitamix Professional-Grade Explorian Blender:

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups
  • Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets
  • Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

