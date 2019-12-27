Rockport takes up to 50% off select popular boots, sneakers, slippers, more

Rockport’s new markdowns offer up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Tough Bucks Chukka Boots are on sale for $100, which is $25 off off the original rate. These boots are very trendy and are versatile to dress up or down. It also features a cushioned insole that promotes comfort and a rigid outsole that helps with traction. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Rockport below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sharp & Ready Charson Chukka $90 (Orig. $140)
- Northfield Plain Toe Boot $100 (Orig. $110)
- Let’s Walk Mesh Bungee Sneaker $105 (Orig. $150)
- Tough Bucks Chukka $100 (Orig. $125)
- Colden Wingtip Boot $100 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Camdyn Booties are a standout and they’re marked down to $90, which originally were priced at $160. These boots will look great with jeans, dresses, or leggings alike. It also has a block heel that helps to make walking a breeze.
Our top picks for women include:
- Camdyn Booties $90 (Orig. $160)
- Lets Walk Classic Knit Sneaker $110 (Orig. $140)
- Total Motion Oaklee Plain Boot $90 (Orig. $110)
- Hollis V-Cut Booties $90 (Orig. $110)
- Total Motion Zuly Slip-On $80 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!