Rockport takes up to 50% off select popular boots, sneakers, slippers, more

Rockport’s new markdowns offer up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Tough Bucks Chukka Boots are on sale for $100, which is $25 off off the original rate. These boots are very trendy and are versatile to dress up or down. It also features a cushioned insole that promotes comfort and a rigid outsole that helps with traction. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Rockport below.

For women, the Camdyn Booties are a standout and they’re marked down to $90, which originally were priced at $160. These boots will look great with jeans, dresses, or leggings alike. It also has a block heel that helps to make walking a breeze.

