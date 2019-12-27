Saucony’s End of Season Event offers extra 25% off sale styles + free shipping

Dec. 27th 2019

Saucony’s End of Season Sale takes an extra 25% off select styles with promo code SAVINGS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Boost your next workouts with the men’s Kinvara 10 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $60. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $110. This style was designed to go the distance with a supportive design and cushioned insole. It also has an engineered mesh material to help keep you breathable and promote a flexible stride. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Saucony customers. Best of all, you can also find them in a women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Saucony

