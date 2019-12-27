Snow Joe 10-inch Cordless Snow Shovel + battery/charger for $110 (Reg. $140+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Snow Joe 24V 10-inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit for $109.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model was originally $159 like it still fetches direct from Snow Joe. It goes for around $140 at Amazon currently and is now at the best price we can find. Home Depot charges $154, for comparison. This bundle ships with the 4-Ah battery and the “Quick Charger” along with the cordless electric snow shovel itself. Sporting a 10-inch width, this model is ideal for smaller driveways, walkways and the sidewalk. It ships with a two-year warranty so you know you’ll be covered next season as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re looking for a larger model, hit up our recent Green Deals roundup where you’ll find a great deal on a 15-inch variant. It is certified refurbished but it also offers significantly more snow blower for $20 less than today’s lead deal.

But if you would rather turn your snow removal chores into a workout, grab a Snow Joe Shovelution Snow Shovel for $23 Prime shipped instead. This model uses a spring-assisted dual-handle design to help avoid accidents and to reduce strain on your back.

Snow Joe 10-inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit

Powered by SNOW JOE’s exclusive iON+ 24-Volt lithium-ion battery system, 24V-SS10 delivers up to 24 minutes of battery runtime to quickly clear snow from your porch, patio, steps, sidewalk, and more. Weighing less than 10 lbs, 24V-SS10 blasts through up to 1,632 pounds of snow per charge while the dual-handle design eliminates the need to bend and strain, maximizing user comfort and ease of use.

