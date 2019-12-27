Snow Joe 10-inch Cordless Snow Shovel + battery/charger for $110 (Reg. $140+)

- Dec. 27th 2019 4:53 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $140+ $110
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, Woot is offering the Snow Joe 24V 10-inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit for $109.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model was originally $159 like it still fetches direct from Snow Joe. It goes for around $140 at Amazon currently and is now at the best price we can find. Home Depot charges $154, for comparison. This bundle ships with the 4-Ah battery and the “Quick Charger” along with the cordless electric snow shovel itself. Sporting a 10-inch width, this model is ideal for smaller driveways, walkways and the sidewalk. It ships with a two-year warranty so you know you’ll be covered next season as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re looking for a larger model, hit up our recent Green Deals roundup where you’ll find a great deal on a 15-inch variant. It is certified refurbished but it also offers significantly more snow blower for $20 less than today’s lead deal.

But if you would rather turn your snow removal chores into a workout, grab a Snow Joe Shovelution Snow Shovel for $23 Prime shipped instead. This model uses a spring-assisted dual-handle design to help avoid accidents and to reduce strain on your back.

Snow Joe 10-inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit

Powered by SNOW JOE’s exclusive iON+ 24-Volt lithium-ion battery system, 24V-SS10 delivers up to 24 minutes of battery runtime to quickly clear snow from your porch, patio, steps, sidewalk, and more. Weighing less than 10 lbs, 24V-SS10 blasts through up to 1,632 pounds of snow per charge while the dual-handle design eliminates the need to bend and strain, maximizing user comfort and ease of use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $140+ $110

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Snow Joe

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard