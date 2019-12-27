Tascam’s TM-280 Studio Microphone recording bundle is up to $100 off today

For the next hour or so, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Tascam TM-280 Studio Microphone bundle for $99.99 shipped. Originally $250, it sells for closer to $200 at Amazon these days and is now an additional $100 off. Along with the XLR microphone itself, this bundle includes a flight case, suspension shockmount, pop filter, and a 5/8 to 3/8-inch conversion adapter for various mic stands. The microphone features a cardioid polar pattern, 34mm pure-gold-sputtered diaphragm, and requires 48V phantom power from an audio interface or the like. Ratings are thin on this model, but Tascam is well-known brand with loads of highly-rated gear on the market. More details below.

Tascam TM-280 Studio Mic Bundle:

The TM-280 Studio Microphone with Flight Case, Shockmount, and Pop Filter from Tascam is a condenser microphone with a cardioid polar pattern, a 34mm pure-gold-sputtered diaphragm, and is powered by 48V phantom power. It can be utilized to capture every nuance of your acoustic audio sessions in the studio, and it’s robust enough to handle the most powerful rock-and-roll performance.

