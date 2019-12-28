Amazon gift card deals up to 20% off: Panera, Petco, L.L. Bean, Regal, more

After seeing a notable gift card deal this morning as part of Amazon’s Turbotax Year-End promotion, we now have plenty more. From Panera Bread, The Children’s Place and Petco to Domino’s, Nintendo eShop, and Fanatics, we have discounted credit for just about everyone today at up to 20% off. Today’s new deals come courtesy of Amazon with free digital delivery across the board, but you’ll also find a series of offers from PayPal still live as well. Head below for everything.

Today’s Best Gift Card Deals:

$50 Panera Bread PANERA $42.50 w/ code

$50 The Children’s Place KIDSCLOTHES $40 w/ code

$50 Petco PETCO $42.50 w/ code

$50 Happy Eats HAPPYEATS $42.50 w/ code

$50 L.L. Bean LLBEAN $40 w/ code

$50 Regal REGAL $42.50 w/ code

$50 Domino’s DOMINOS $40 w/ code

$50 Jiffy Lube $40

$50 Fanatics $40

$50 Nintendo eShop $45

$100 Bed Bath & Beyond $89.50

$10 League of Legends $9

$25 League of Legends $22.50

$50 League of Legends $45

$100 League of Legends $90

$100 GameStop $92.50

$25 Domino’s Pizza $20

$50 Domino’s Pizza $40

$50 Topgolf $40

$60 Panera Bread $50

$50 DSW $40

$50 DoorDash $45 w/ code DOORDASH

You can still grab $20 in free Amazon credit with Sonos One SL speaker purchases right now. And, as we mentioned above, Amazon is offering TurboTax 2019 Tax Software with a $10 Amazon gift card from $30 on both Mac or PC.

Panera Bread Gift Cards:

For a limited time while supplies last, save $7.50 when you buy a $50 physical Panera Bread gift card offered by ACI Gift Cards Inc., an Amazon company. Enter the code PANERA at checkout to receive discount. 1 per customer. Offered by Amazon.com. (restrictions apply)

