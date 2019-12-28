Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $35, Super Star Wars $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart and Best Buy. Regularly $60, it is currently marked down to $40 at GameStop and is now matching the lowest we have tracked. After going out of stock at Amazon recently, now’s your chance to jump in to the latest Kojima title at a discount. There’s no telling if this one will jump back up after the new year. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Super Star Wars, Borderlands 3, Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Fallout 76, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood $17 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 76 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Shenmue 3 $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Broforce $4 (Reg. $15)
- Rage 2 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $6 (Reg. $20+)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Go claim your FREE Twitch Prime DLC
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $23 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Gears 5 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Division 2 PS4/Xbox One $12 (Reg. $25)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Star Wars Jedi PS4 or Xbox One $45 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
