Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $35, Super Star Wars $5, more

- Dec. 28th 2019 11:04 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart and Best Buy. Regularly $60, it is currently marked down to $40 at GameStop and is now matching the lowest we have tracked. After going out of stock at Amazon recently, now’s your chance to jump in to the latest Kojima title at a discount. There’s no telling if this one will jump back up after the new year. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Super Star Wars, Borderlands 3, Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Fallout 76, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

