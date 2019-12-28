Ember App-Controlled Mugs + charging coaster: 2-pack at $100 (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering a 2-pack of the Ember 10-oz. Temperature Controlled Smart Mugs for $99.99 shipped. Matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 each, the first generation Ember mugs sell for closer to $70 or so at Amazon these days. Today’s deal is also matching the Black Friday listing we tracked a few weeks ago and is $50 less than the second generation Ember Mug. Designed for the home or office, Ember mugs connect with a companion app where users can track and set the drinking temperature of their favorite beverages. It will maintain your chosen temperature for up to an hour but you can juice it back up at any time using the included charging coaster. Users can also save preset settings for their favorite drinks and customize the LED color as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, for a more portable solution you might want to consider the YETI Rambler 14-Oz. Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug instead. While it certainly isn’t as smart as today’s lead deal, it will save you about $75, has an even larger capacity and the included lid will come in handy on-the-road. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,300 Amazon customers.

Ember Temperature Controlled Smart Mugs:

Designed for home or office, the Ember mugs and their companion smartphone app allow you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite drinks, customize the LED color and more. Ember maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1 hour, so your warm beverage stays perfect from the first sip to the last drop.

