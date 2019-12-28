Enjoy 7.1 surround with HyperX’s Cloud II Gaming Headset: $76 (Reg. $100)

- Dec. 28th 2019 10:13 am ET

$76
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset for $75.95 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve seen in 2019. If you’re a fan of black and red color schemes, this headset has you covered. Each ear cup sports a 53mm driver that when combined, deliver support for 7.1 surround. The built-in microphone offers noise-cancellation to ensure communication is clear during intense multiplayer matches. Memory foam ear pads aim to provide a comfortable experience throughout long gaming sessions. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Already have a pair of Bluetooth headphones? Put them to use with Avantree Leaf for $30. I’ve been using this product for months and now I can easily pair AirPods with my PlayStation 4. Unlike AirFly, Avantree Leaf lets you use AirPods’ built-in microphone for chat.

Don’t forget that HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Headset is still on sale for $35. We discovered this deal yesterday and thankfully it’s still ripe for the picking.

HyperX Cloud II features:

  • USB Audio Sound Card with 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound
  • 53mm Drivers Neodymium Magnets. Sound coupling to the ear is circumaural
  • Noise Cancelling Microphone via Inline Sound Card. 15-25kKhz Frequency Response
  • Echo Cancelling via Inline Sound Card.Ambient noise attenuation:approx. 20 dBa

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$76

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
HyperX

HyperX
gaming headset

About the Author