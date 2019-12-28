Enjoy 7.1 surround with HyperX’s Cloud II Gaming Headset: $76 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset for $75.95 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve seen in 2019. If you’re a fan of black and red color schemes, this headset has you covered. Each ear cup sports a 53mm driver that when combined, deliver support for 7.1 surround. The built-in microphone offers noise-cancellation to ensure communication is clear during intense multiplayer matches. Memory foam ear pads aim to provide a comfortable experience throughout long gaming sessions. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Already have a pair of Bluetooth headphones? Put them to use with Avantree Leaf for $30. I’ve been using this product for months and now I can easily pair AirPods with my PlayStation 4. Unlike AirFly, Avantree Leaf lets you use AirPods’ built-in microphone for chat.

Don’t forget that HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Headset is still on sale for $35. We discovered this deal yesterday and thankfully it’s still ripe for the picking.

HyperX Cloud II features:

USB Audio Sound Card with 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound

53mm Drivers Neodymium Magnets. Sound coupling to the ear is circumaural

Noise Cancelling Microphone via Inline Sound Card. 15-25kKhz Frequency Response

Echo Cancelling via Inline Sound Card.Ambient noise attenuation:approx. 20 dBa

