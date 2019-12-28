Amazon discounts a selection of Kindle eBooks to $3 or less in latest sale

- Dec. 28th 2019 9:59 am ET

$3 or less
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks for $2.99 or less. One of our top picks is The Russian: A Novel, which is down to $2.99 in this sale. For comparison, it normally goes for around $15 on Kindle and the paperback will run you around $10 right now. This is the lowest that we’ve tracked. This novel was written by New York Times bestseller Ben Coes, giving you a title that you know will keep you on the edge of your seat. This new series following Rob Tacoma explores what happens when a “brutal Russian mafia becomes the most powerful and deadly criminal enterprise in the U.S.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

There are only a few days left to cash in on Amazon’s First Reads for December, which brings free eBooks to Prime members. There are a few different options to choose from here, so be sure to give it a look.

The Russian:

Ruthless, clever, and unbelievably violent, the Russian mafia has rapidly taken over the criminal underworld in the U.S. and law enforcement has been unable to stem the tide. When a powerful Russian mob family declares war by publicly executing two high-profile American politicians, the message is unmistakable – opposition will be met with overwhelming deadly force. With no other viable options, the President creates a clandestine assassinations team to find and eliminate the unreachable men running this deadly criminal operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$3 or less

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide