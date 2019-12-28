Amazon discounts a selection of Kindle eBooks to $3 or less in latest sale

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks for $2.99 or less. One of our top picks is The Russian: A Novel, which is down to $2.99 in this sale. For comparison, it normally goes for around $15 on Kindle and the paperback will run you around $10 right now. This is the lowest that we’ve tracked. This novel was written by New York Times bestseller Ben Coes, giving you a title that you know will keep you on the edge of your seat. This new series following Rob Tacoma explores what happens when a “brutal Russian mafia becomes the most powerful and deadly criminal enterprise in the U.S.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

There are only a few days left to cash in on Amazon’s First Reads for December, which brings free eBooks to Prime members. There are a few different options to choose from here, so be sure to give it a look.

The Russian:

Ruthless, clever, and unbelievably violent, the Russian mafia has rapidly taken over the criminal underworld in the U.S. and law enforcement has been unable to stem the tide. When a powerful Russian mob family declares war by publicly executing two high-profile American politicians, the message is unmistakable – opposition will be met with overwhelming deadly force. With no other viable options, the President creates a clandestine assassinations team to find and eliminate the unreachable men running this deadly criminal operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!