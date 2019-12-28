Klipsch delivers “impactful” audio w/ its Reference Sound Bar: $240 (Save $90)

Amazon is offering the Klipsch Reference RSB-6 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $239.95 shipped. That’s $89 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a price that we’ve tracked Amazon beating just once before. With 4K pass-through in tow, Klipsch’s high-end sound bar lets you run HDMI in and out of it. The bundled subwoofer is wireless and automatically pairs with the sound bar, making the whole setup process quite simple. With proprietary Klipsch Tractrix horns, users can expect “detailed, impactful sound.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re a Bose fan, consider the Solo 5 TV Sound System for $199. A total of $40 is shaved off today’s cost while still delivering sound that’s better than what nearly any TV is capable of on its own. While it doesn’t include a subwoofer, this could end up being a good thing if you’d rather not have one taking up space.

Oh, and lets not forget about yesterday’s deal on Samsung’s Slim Sound Bar. It happens to still be live and can be all yours at 25% off. Like Bose Solo 5, you’ll enjoy a setup that doesn’t require space for a dedicated subwoofer.

Klipsch Reference RSB-6 Sound Bar features:

4K Ultra-HD video pass-through

Super easy to set up

Featuring Klipsch Tractrix horns for detailed, impactful sound

Integrated Dolby Audio for an incredible listening experience

Automatically-connecting wireless subwoofer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!