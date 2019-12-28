Spigen’s compact SteadiBoost 10W Qi Charger fits in your palm: $14 (Save 40%)

Spigen via Amazon is offering its SteadiBoost Compact Wireless Charger for $13.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Regularly $23, today’s offer delivers $9 in savings and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Unlike many other wireless chargers, this offering is “smaller than your palm.” Despite its compact size, it’s able to support up to 10W fast charging, but you’ll need a compatible phone to take advantage of its top speed. Most iPhones top out at 7.5W while many Android devices are capable of 10W. One of the most notable features found here is that this charger uses USB-C as a power source instead of the now-dated microUSB port. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another route worth consideration is Anker’s competing PowerWave Wireless Charger for $12. While it may be less expensive, do take note that it relies on microUSB as a power source instead of adopting USB-C like the Spigen charger above.

While we’re talking Anker, did you see the deal we spotted on its eufy P1 Smart Scale? Currently $30, it’s down from $45, marking a 35% discount. This scale syncs with Apple Health, offering simple tracking for iOS users.

Spigen SteadiBoost Compact Wireless Charger features:

New super compact design (smaller than your palm)

Supports fast charging up to 10W

Overheat prevention with Control Heat Technology

Compatible with all Spigen cases

Includes USB-C charging cable

